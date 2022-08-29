Shilpa Shetty performs aarti on a walker as she welcomes Bappa home ahead of Ganesh Chaturth

Ganesh Chaturthi is just few days away and celebs are all set to welcome Bappa home with zeal and enthusiasm. Joining the bandwagon is Shilpa Shetty who welcomed Lord Ganesha at her residence. Shilpa recently met with an accident while shooting, which rendered her strapped to a cast for the coming weeks. While the actress was in a wheelchair all these days, she has now switched to a walker.

Raj Kundra on Monday was spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaug as he arrived to take home a Lord Ganesha idol ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. While we have often seen Kundra’s wife and actor Shilpa Shetty welcoming Ganesha home, this year she was missing as she recently fractured her leg while shooting for an upcoming project.