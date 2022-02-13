Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda summoned in cheating case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her mother Sunanda Shetty, and sister Shamita Shetty have been dragged to court by a businessman over a Rs 21 lakh loan.According to an update by ANI, “Andheri court has issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28”

Reportedly, an automobile agency owner had filed a complaint against the trio through law firm M/s Y & A Legal for cheating him to the tune of Rs 21 lakh. The businessman claimed that Shilpa’s late father had borrowed Rs 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017.According to the complaint, Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita, and mother, Sunanda failed to repay the loan which was allegedly taken by their father back in 2015. Surendra had borrowed the amount at an 18% interest per year. Reportedly , the cheque was written in favour of Surendra’s company, the agency owner also claims that Surendra had kept his daughters and wife in loop about the asked loan. However, before Surendra could repay the loan, he passed away on October 11, 2016 and since then Shilpa, Shamita and their mother have refused to repay the loan. They have also denied owing them money.