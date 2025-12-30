Shilpa Shirodkar gets a pleasant surprise from sister Namrata Shirodkar

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Shilpa Shirodkar received a pleasant surprise from sister Namrata Shirodkar towards the end of the year 2025.

Namrata decided to pay a surprise visit to Shilpa in Dubai, most likely so that the sister duo can spend the New Year together.

Shilpa took to her IG and posted a picture of the two twinning in white attire while smiling at the camera.

Showering love on her sister, the 'Jatadhara' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The best best way to bid goodbye to 2025 (Red heart emoji) suprise visit by non other then my darling sister in Dubai (Evil eye emoji) Love you my dearest Chin (Kiss emoji) I Love You so so so so much (Evil eye emoji) (sic)".

Namrata also reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Highly active on social media, Shilpa loves to make people close to her special using the platform.

On Sunday, Shilpa penned an adorable birthday wish for her favourite person and 'Bigg Boss 18' housemate, Karan Veer Mehra.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared two selfies with Karan, along with a photo of the two standing next to a car.

In the caption, Shilpa admitted that her journey in "Bigg Boss" would have been a lot less fun without Karan.

Shilpa's birthday wish for Karan read, "Happy birthday to my favorite person! Honestly Karan, Bigg Boss would’ve been so different (and way less fun) without you there. I’m so proud of you. Keep killing it and reaching those big goals. Dher saara pyaar (red heart emoji) "

She even urged Karan, "Please jaldi milna! @karanveermehra (Meet soon)".

While Shilpa was eliminated from the reality show just days before the grand finale, Karan emerged as the winner of "Bigg Boss 18".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor