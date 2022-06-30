Shireen Mirza gets candid about her negative role in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

June 30, 2022

Mumbai, June 30 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna ...

Shireen Mirza gets candid about her negative role in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

Mumbai, June 30 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe-starrer show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Shireen says: "I will be playing the role of Ritesh Malhotra's (Karan V Grover) 'maasi' (aunt) on the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'. I found that my character is a person who changes her colours often around people and is influenced by many."

"I have observed this ability in some people around me and I take inspiration from it to play my character well. Women are ruling the television industry and I feel very happy that television has given me a name and made me what I am today. I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this show!"

Talking about her inspiration for the negative character, she further adds: "Whenever someone plays a negative role, I am sure they take inspiration from Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan's character 'Komolika'. It has become a household name in terms of a negative character and I wish Kaamna will join the ranks of such great characters too."

'Bohot Pyar Karate Hai' will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

