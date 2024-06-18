Shocking Elimination: 'Anupamaa' Actor Aashish Mehrotra Out of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' After Aditi Sharma

The shooting for the upcoming 14 th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun in Romania, Europe. This is the 14th season of the popular reality show, featuring well-known personalities from the TV industry. Reports says that after Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma, ‘Anupamaa’ actor Aashish Mehrotra has also been eliminated from the show.

India Forums reported that Aashish had left ‘Anupamaa’ to participate in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and was considered a strong contestant. The 14th season features a lineup of celebrity participants including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, and Niyati Fatnani.

Meanwhile, there was news about Asim Riaz having a fight with the show's host, Rohit Shetty. He had reportedly left the show but later returned. Now, he has shared a post on social media that has left fans puzzled. Asim Riaz wrote, "Not everyone is proud of you. They are just surprised that you keep talking nonsense."

Along with this tweet, he shared a photo of himself with an intense, angry look. The drama and excitement of the new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ continue to build, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates on the participants and the challenges they face.