Shocking! Man tries to enter Shilpa Shetty's car forcibly

Shilpa Shetty was shocked when a fan tried to enter her car as she stepped out with her family in Mumbai. The incident happend when the actress was out for birthday celebrations of Smriti Khanna's daughter Anyaka.Smriti celebrated her daughter's second birthday with a cocomelon-themed party. In a video that has surfaced online, Shilpa and Samisha are seen getting inside their car after they step out of the party venue in Juhu, Mumbai.

As the paparazzi bid goodbye to them, Samisha also said, “Tata bye bye,” to them.A fan was then seen trying to get inside the car and Shilpa had to stop him saying, “Kya kar rahe ho bhai (What are you even doing)?” Samisha wore a white frock and styled her hair with a huge bow. Shilpa wore a matching white jacket as she held Samisha in her arms in one of the group pictures that also featured birthday girl Anayka and her mom, Smriti. Smriti and Gauatm Gupta welcomed their daughter Anayka in 2020 and announced her arrival on Instagram. She had also chronicled her journey of motherhood with her fans online.

