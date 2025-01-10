'Shocking, misogynistic, scary': Deepika Padukone, Jwala Gutta slam L&T Chairman's remarks on work culture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Actor Deepika Padukone slammed Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan for his 'controversial' remarks about employees working on Sundays.

The 'Piku' actress took to her Instagram Stories to express her views, calling his comments "shocking."

In her post, Deepika wrote, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements," along with the hashtag "Mental Health Matters."

For those unaware, the backlash began after SN Subrahmanyan, in a viral video, stated that he would have been happier if his employees "worked on Sundays," questioning the need for staying home. In a remark, deemed controversial, Subrahmanyan also asked how long can a "you stare at your wife?"

These remarks sparked a heated debate online over workplace culture and mental health. Following the criticism, L&T issued a statement explaining the chairman's comments.

However, Deepika dismissed the explanation, sharing a screenshot of it on Instagram with the caption, "And they just made it worse..."

Former badminton player Jwala Gutta also lashed out at Subrahmanyan for his remarks.

In a post on X, Gutta questioned his perspective and wrote, "I mean... first of all, why shouldn't he stare at his wife... and why only on a Sunday?! It's sad and sometimes unbelievable that such educated people in high positions at big organizations are not taking mental health and mental rest seriously, making such misogynistic statements, and exposing themselves so openly! It's disappointing and scary!!!!"

