Shocking: Vidya Malvade and Sharib Hashmi react to attack on Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : The recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, has shocked the film industry and his fans. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday when an intruder broke into Saif's home at the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

The shocking incident has drawn strong reactions from the film industry.

Actress Vidya Malvade has also reacted to the incident and questioned his kids' safety.

Calling the incident 'shocking', Vidya said to ANI, "It's shocking. After hearing this incident, my first question was 'Where are the kids? Are the kids okay? So, I think it is shocking. Now, people are not afraid of law enforcement."

"If this happens to such a big superstar, where a common man will go? We can't get over it," she concluded.

Actor Sharib Hashmi also spoke about the incident to ANI.

He said, "It was an unfortunate incident. When I read it for the first time, I thought it was fake news."

"It is very shocking, sad and scary. If this incident can happen with a star, so we will feel insecure and scared. As actors, we are always out for shoots, so we are worried about our family. But, I hope it doesn't happen again," Sharid added.

He also expressed concern about Saif's recovery and said, "I am happy that Saif sir is out of danger and wish him a speedy recovery."

The shocking incident at the 'Hum Tum' actor's residence has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger."

