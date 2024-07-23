"Shooting of films in Kashmir can benefit Kashmir": Kiran Kumar on how movies can promote tourism, generate employment in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 : Jammu and Kashmir is known for its pristine landscape and is visited by many people. Films can play an important role in promoting tourism in the Union Territory.

Actor Kiran Kumar, who is currently busy shooting his film 'The Last Candidate' appreciated the J&K administration for helping the Bollywood film crews in Kashmir Valley.

He shared, "'The Last Candidate' is one of the most beautifully written scripts I have read in a long time. It is the story of a Kashmiri family, it is the story of a person who is a man of principles, who does not compromise on anything, who wants that if someone has to get something, he should get what he is entitled to. There is no terrorist anywhere in it, there is no militancy, it is the story of a simple man."

"Shooting of films in Kashmir can benefit the UT in many ways and give employment to the local artists and people. During this film, a maximum of local artists are going to work and they are getting a platform to show their talent," he added."

Film director Javaid Banday also appreciated the initiative taken by the J-K administration. The administration has very practical and positive about how to take tourism in Kashmir forward.

"With the initiative taken by the administration, we can shoot the film in the valley much more easily and it also helps in preserving our culture and heritage," he told ANI.

Pamela, who is also part of the film expressed her excitement about being part of the film. "I am happy to be part of the movie. If more and more films are shot in Kashmir there is a better platform for local artists and talents."

Actor Hussian Khan shared that the revival of film production has also given local actors opportunities in projects.

"There is no tension which has halted the shoots earlier and now we can work peacefully here and have better opportunities."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor