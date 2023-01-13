Shouting and telling audience to give me attention not my thing, says Shahid Kapoor

As an artist and as a viewer, Shahid Kapoor says he enjoys immersive storytelling, an experience which he felt he could provide to the audience through his debut series Farzi.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the eight-episode show is described as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, revolving around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Shahid, whose last big screen release was sports drama Jersey, said he doesn't like attacking characters and rather prefers to move people with his performance.

When you are doing something short format, you can be more attacking in terms of the way you approach a character, sometimes that works better. (But) I don’t like attacking characters, I like to pull people to the screen.

It is the best start of the year that I could have asked for. I was very happy to hear when we decided to launch the show on February 10 as it is my birthday month and it is great. There are a lot of firsts.” As a fan of Raj & DK’s work on “The Family Man” series, Shahid said he was looking for an opportunity to collaborate with the writer-director duo.

They called me for a film and I said That’s ok but what are you doing in show format? They were like, Are you serious? Do you want to do a show?, I said, I would love to collaborate with you guys. The trio decided to revisit an idea they had discussed eight years ago and approach it as a series, said Shahid.