''Showtime', 'BGDC', 'Captain Miller' await your binge-watching marathon on OTT this week

New Delhi, March 7 The upcoming week on OTT will be a treat for the audiences, with titles like Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Showtime', young adult series 'Big Girls Don’t Cry', and action adventure film 'Captain Miller', all set to air on streaming platforms.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS:

Showtime

Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah-starrer 'Showtime' will delve into the unseen world that lies behind the camera.

It also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is produced by Dharma Productions and will be released on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Captain Miller

The Tamil action adventure film, starring Dhanush as Analeesan aka Captain Miller, is directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film, which is the first part of a trilogy, is set in the 1930s, during the British Raj.

It follows a former British Army soldier trying to save his home village from destruction by the British Army. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, and John Kokken in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film will stream on Prime Video on March 8.

Anweshippin Kandethum

The Malayalam police procedural drama 'Anweshippin Kandethum' is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and stars Tovino Thomas as SI Anand Narayanan.

It also features Indrans, Siddique, and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on March 8 on Netflix.

Damsel

The American dark fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown, is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau.

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

It also stars Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright.

It will be released on Netflix on March 8.

Big Girls Don’t Cry (BGDC)

BGDC is a coming-of-age narrative set in an all girls’ school. It shows how the girls in the school traverse the paths of their lives as they tread through the alleys of changing interpersonal dynamics, love, academics and the legacy of their institution.

The young-adult series stars Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Mukul Chadda, Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood.

It will air on Prime Video on March 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor