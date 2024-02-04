Shraddha Kapoor asks fans "Shaadi kar lun," drops pic in ethnic suit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 : Shraddha Kapoor asked fans whether she should get married as she posted pictures of herself in a traditional outfit.

The 'Stree' actor took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures of herself looking stunning in a traditional suit.

She captioned the post, "Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun???."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C26kNkZIrAY/?img_index=4

Shraddha's post sparked interest among his fans and followers, who chimed in the comment section.

Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "Full time pass is on ha."

One user wrote, "Waiting to see you as a bride."

A fan commented, "Plssss karloooo, dulha mil gaya kyaaa?"

Talking about Shraddha's work front, she was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

