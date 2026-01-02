Shraddha Kapoor Asks Paparazzi To Stop Recording During Hospital Visit With Father Shakti Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor who is known for her cheerful nature and always happy in front of media, but this time she seemed to be visibly uncomfortable. On Friday, actress was spotted with father Shakti Kapoor at Mumbai hospital. Shraddha was seen stepping out of hospital dressed in a floral shirt and baggy pants, carefully escorting her 73-year-old father.

In related news, Neelima Azeem says her grandkids have filled her life with happiness, noting that Zain looks like Shahid Kapoor and Misha resembles her.

Weeks after fracturing her left foot in November 2025 during a Lavani dance sequence while filming Laxman Utekar's "Eetha" in Aundhewadi near Nashik, Shraddha Kapoor has been spotted. In the film, which is yet to be officially announced, Shraddha plays Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Lavani performer. On November 23, Shraddha addressed her injury with humor, stating she was "moving like the Terminator" due to a muscle tear but would recover with rest.

Shraddha was last seen in the commercially successful horror-comedy sequel "Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank" (2024), alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.