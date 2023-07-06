Shraddha Kapoor pens sweet note for her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, wished her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday.

She took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from her memory lane and penned a sweet birthday note. The pictures are from their childhood where both can be seen with their mother Shivangi Kolhapure.

She wrote, "On YOUR birthday, I've decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah

And this isn't even a throwback from YOUR bday. It's from Mommy's muaaaahahahaaaaaa. Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor. I O U."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuW78qKoGaf/

Birthday boy Siddhanth reacted to the post and wrote, "what photos ! Love you the mostest".

Fans also showered lots of love and blessings in the comment section.

Siddhanth and Shraddha were seen together in the film 'Haseena Parkar' where Shraddha played the role of underworld legend Haseena Parkar and Siddhanth played the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha's work front, she was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee marked their presence at the event to make an official announcement of the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor