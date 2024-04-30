Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan 'breaks the internet' with latest selfie; fans in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, who are among the most popular and beloved singers in the Hindi film industry, shared a selfie while seated inside a plane, leaving their fans in a frenzy.

Shreya Ghoshal on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of herself with Sunidhi.

The actor wrote a caption that read, "SC SG break the Internet @sunidhichauhan5." Sunidhi Chauhan replied, "This flight was super fun!!! Love you."

Soon after the singer dropped the selfie, fans chimed in the comments section.

One user wrote, "My playlist in a photograph."

Another user commented, "Too much talent in a frame man... You both are legends n our fav."

"Two legendary Queen's in one frame," penned a third user.

Sunidhi Chauhan, a heartthrob singer, continues to impress fans with her lively voice, known for its memorable impact. From catchy songs including 'Dhoom Machale' to heartfelt tunes like 'Saami Saami,' she shows great versatility. Her live shows are as electrifying as those of global stars like Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.

Shreya Ghoshal, on the other hand is widely recognized as one of India's top singers, celebrated for her flawless vocals. She has sung in various Indian and foreign languages, and has earned several awards, including five National Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards.

