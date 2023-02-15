Shreya Gupta's production was off the charts for Vaani Kapoor's U.S.A. trip

A major moment on Shreya's global career graph was her recent U.S.A. trip with Bollywood actress and the most charming, Vaani Kapoor. Shreya Gupta, aka the founder of Crazyholic Entertainment, designed the entire tour's production, all its artistic nuances and mixed it with precision and simplicity. Shreya loves collaborating with stars and influencers who have an International appeal and then goes above and beyond to ensure all their International tours and events are top-notch, with the best in class management. Her effortless management and control over International events remain the key growth driver that attracts passionate fans in India and other parts of the world.



Vaani's U.S.A. tour was a success, but more often than not, we need to acknowledge what goes behind pulling off a tightly scheduled event of this stature in a completely foreign country. This U.S.A. tour was Shrey's chance to turn her dreams into a reality because an opportunity like this will not knock on your door twice. She had collaborated with Vaani Kapoor on various projects before this biggest gig across the seven seas and shared a friendly relationship with the actress. Commenting on the association, Shreya, founder of Crazyholic Entertainment, shared her deep fondness for the actor and said, "People across the U.S.A. hugely loved Vaani, and her songs and dances, which are intrinsic to our culture and unique to our films. It was a roller-coaster experience for my entire team and me to pull this event off in such a small period of time. But I'm grateful for these challenges in life; they keep me sharp as a needle."As the tour's action got underway in December 2022, Shreya's goal was to treat Vaani's foreign fanbase to the spectacle they've been anticipating on Christmas. As a result, numerous fans from Atlanta, New York and Dallas attended the event to watch Vaani break the dance floor and celebrate the festival with her. Shreya often travels solo to take a break from her heavy schedule, only to return rejuvenated and ready for another gruelling round of work. She is applauded for how she busted some misconceptions about being a female boss in the production business.

