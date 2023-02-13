Shreyas Talpade apologises for stamping foot on 'Om' in 10-year-old movie, says 'I'll not repeat it'

After the widespread distribution of old footage from his movie "Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal" on social media, actor Shreyas Talpade has faced intense reactions online. In the movie, which was out more than ten years ago, Shreyas is portrayed as a character named Johnny. He can be seen in the footage stamping on an 'Om' symbol placed on the front of a van to stop it. The caption on the posted video said, "Christian man puts his foot on OM. Ever saw this type of disrespect for any other religion?"

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, the actor was criticised for performing the scene and disrespecting his own culture and religion.

Shreyas then issued an apology on Twitter which read, "There are too many factors while one is shoting... which includes one's mindset during a sequence especially action scenes, the director's requirements, the time constraints & a lot of other things."

He went on to say, "But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video. All I can say is this was completely unintentional and I am very apologetic for the same. I should've seen that and brought to the director's notice."

"Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone's sentiments or repeat something like this," he added, with a folded hands emoji.