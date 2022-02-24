Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps up shoot of 'Crackdown 2' in Kashmir

Mumbai, Feb 24 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped the shooting for Apoorva Lakhia's espionage thriller series 'Crackdown' Season 2 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Shriya says, "The shoot of 'Crackdown' Season 2 has been really exciting. We were all happy with the audience response to Season 1 and this time we've taken it a notch higher.

She added: "Since I play a double agent , my character has an interesting arc in this season and I got to do a whole lot more action this time which wasn't easy to do especially in the cold weather but the beautiful locations we filmed in made it all even more thrilling."

"From the sand dunes in Jaisalmer to the snow-clad mountains in Kashmir, it's always fun to work with Apoorva Lakhia , Saqib and the team."

Featuring Saqib Saleem and Shriya in lead roles followed by Ankur Bhatia, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, and Waluscha De Sousa Khanna in pivotal roles.

Shriya is known for her impeccable character portrayals in 'Fan', 'The Gone Game', 'House Arrest', 'Beecham House' and 'Mirzapur'. The actress awaits the announcement of exciting projects. She has 6 projects releasing this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor