Shruti Haasan Responds to Orry's Allegations, Dismissing Rudeness Claims and Marriage Speculations

Orry, the internet sensation known for capturing photos alongside celebrities, recently made headlines when Orhan Awatramani, often regarded as Bollywood's best friend, labeled actor Shruti Haasan as rude and sparked rumors about her marriage. This speculation arose from his reference to her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, as her 'husband.' However, the actress quickly addressed and clarified these marriage-related claims on Instagram. During an "Ask me anything" session on Instagram, Orry was asked to name a celebrity who had shown unnecessary attitude, to which he responded, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into, and I don't even know her!"

Shruti Haasan responded, expressing, "My focus has consistently been on individuals who bring positive energy into my life and its surroundings." She further remarked, "I am occupied with my work and living my life. I don't know who that person is. I've always maintained my focus on those who bring positive energy into my life. As I've mentioned before, I am akin to a mirror; I treat individuals precisely as I am treated, and I never apologize for it." Talking about the marriage rumors with Santanu Hazarika, Shruti wrote on her Instagram stories, "So, I'm not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So, people who don't know me at all, please calm down."

On the work front, Shruti Hasan was last seen in Prabhas' starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, where she played the role of Aadhya.