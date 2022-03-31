Shubhaavi Choksey: Strong women don't put down each other

Mumbai, March 31 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2' actress Shubhaavi Choksey talks about women empowerment and how strong women don't put down each other.

She says: "The most inspirational women are those who give strength to others apart from themselves. They are those who don't put others down when they rise."

"They are those who are fearless to take up a challenge and even more courageous to admit that they need help if at all required."

She concludes by naming the two most influential women in her life.

The actress adds: "My grandmother and mother are the women who symbolise strength, truth, discipline , valiance and above all compassion. I hope I have imbibed these in my life."

