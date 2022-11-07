Shuri lost her sense of self after losing T'Challa, says 'Black Panther' helmer Ryan Coogler

Mumbai, Nov 7 Ryan Coogler, the director of the superhero movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', has opened up on T'Challa's sister Shuri's state of mind in the movie after the departure of her brother. He shared that Shuri lost her sense of self after losing T'Challa.

Elaborating on the same, Ryan said, "The main characters, their identities were kind of wrapped up around this man (T'Challa). Shuri, everyday she was alive, she had her brother. So, when she lost him, what we discovered while we were working on the script, was that she really lost her sense of self. She identified herself as this guy's little sister, as his protector and as the person who looks out for him."

Losing T'Challa definitely made her detached from everyone, "When she loses that, it makes her very unmoored. The tricky thing about it is that death comes for everybody, it's the ultimate truth. And the worst nightmare that you can have is if something were to happen to you, the people, who you love, would be lost after you were gone. So we were exploring all of those, you know, all of those things."

In the film, Shuri has been essayed by Letitia Wright. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set to release theatrically in India on November 11, 2022.

