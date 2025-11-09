Shweta Kawatra is in awe of the way husband Manav Gohil makes fatherhood look effortless

Mumbai, Nov 9 On her husband Manav Gohil’s birthday, television actress Shweta Kawatra penned a heartfelt note expressing her admiration for him.

Sharing a series of their adorable pictures, she praised the way Manav embraces fatherhood with ease and grace, calling him an inspiration both as a partner and a parent. On Sunday, the ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted her candid and mushy clicks with Manav. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my love. How proudly I look up to you for who you are. As steady as the earth, as warm as the sun, perfectly silly yet wise. I’m in awe of the way you make fatherhood look so effortless, ure patient, present, and full of laughter.”

“You teach without preaching, and show Zahra what kindness and strength truly look like. Ure one of a kind. You are my calm, my courage, my safety net, my adventure partner, and my cheerleader. You align me to myself and ground me & wind my wings. You hold us together with your quiet strength and steady heart. Thank you for being my anchor, my adventure partner, the one who sees me even when I’m complicated and dramatic & loves me anyway. You’re our laughter, our safety, our home. I love you Schwetz & Tabby.”

Manav Gohil and Shweta Kawatra, who first met as friends on the sets of “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” tied the knot on December 26, 2004. The couple became proud parents to their daughter, Zahara in May 2012.

On the work front, Shweta Kawatra rose to fame with her portrayal of Pallavi Agarwal in “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” and later as Nivedita Mittal in “Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.” Over the years, she has featured in several popular television shows, including “C.I.D.,”“Sawal E Ishq,” and “Baal Veer.”

