Shweta Tiwari’s Former Husband Opens Up About Their Troubled Marriage

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, known for her powerful performances and resilient personal journey, is once again in the public eye following recent comments made by her ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary. In a new interview, Raja reflected on their past relationship, bringing back attention to a chapter of Shweta’s life she had long moved on from. Shweta and Raja were married in 1998 and legally separated in 2007. During their divorce, the actress had accused Raja of domestic violence and abusive behavior. She had also shared in past interviews that she often had to visit the police station with her daughter, Palak Tiwari, to seek protection during those difficult times.

Now, in a recent statement, Raja has claimed that their marriage might have ended even sooner due to Shweta’s alleged closeness with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan. He recalled visiting her shoot location and seeing the two arrive together, which raised concerns for him at the time. Despite this observation, Raja said, he decided to believe Shweta at the time and wrote it off as a work meeting between the two actors. But it seems like the animosity has returned after all these years. Shweta Tiwari has previously denied all such claims. In a 2010 interview, she dismissed the rumors of any affair, stating that her hectic shooting schedule left no time for personal distractions. She also clarified that she had no personal rapport with Cezanne and had no plans for reconciliation.

Further speaking about their separation, Shweta revealed in a 2024 interview that she remained in the relationship for nine years due to societal pressure and for the well-being of her daughter. The divorce settlement included a property transfer, where Shweta handed over a flat worth Rs 93 lakh to Raja.

While Shweta has not responded to the recent comments, she continues to focus on her work and family, keeping her past behind her and moving forward with strength and dignity.