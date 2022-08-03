Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi: Just the idea of wearing a uniform excited me

Mumbai, Aug 3 TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi plays the character of DCP Shantanu Vyas in the cop-based drama 'Control Room'. The actor says that the title of the show is apt as far as the story and concept are concerned.

"When I got on board for the show, they told me the concept first and then the character. The moment they mentioned the title 'Control Room' after narration, it immediately appealed to me. I felt that the title just went with the flow and seemed apt," he says. 'Control Room' is an investigative police drama, which is concept-wise quite unique, asserts the actor.

"This show has a very strict time frame and a case to solve, making it faster-paced than a crime fiction or drama where there are no plans. It will be exciting as an actor because a daily soap has a different pace in the storyline and this will have a different pace in terms of the treatment. Hence, it's both unique and fun," adds the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor. Siddhaanth shares that a lot of research has gone into making the show look realistic.

"Just the idea of wearing a uniform excited me. Of course we have been watching a lot of movies, shows and crime dramas, made in India or abroad, but when you are a part of one it is special. I picked up nuances of certain actors and characters and that is ingrained in my psyche given the exposure."

"For my role, somewhere in my mind I have fine tuned about what are the things I will and won't be doing. I wanted to be honest with my character. Same effort came in from the makers, directors and producers, which made the story real and entertaining," he explains. Speaking more about his character, Siddhaanth says that DCP Shantanu Vyas is an honest cop who wants to do justice.

"He also finds the right people to join his team. He needs them to solve a case, and they also have a certain freedom to get results as soon as possible. So it's a team of five people including Shantanu who does wonders," he shares. Siddhaanth was always interested in playing a cop on screen.

"In my previous show, I was a part of the military academy. And my character in it has negative shades that I thoroughly enjoyed. Playing a good cop now is also interesting." "The uniform appeals to everyone, it commands power, responsibility and respect. If not policed properly, people can create havoc. At the same time, it needs to be used correctly," he concludes.

