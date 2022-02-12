Siddhant Chaturvedi: Building Zain in 'Gehraiyaan' was an experience in itself

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has opened up about playing an intense character like Zain in 'Gehraiyaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa.

Opening up on the response the film has received, Siddhant shared: "Hearing and reading such great reviews towards 'Gehraiyaan', I am feeling really super blessed and on cloud nine, to be honest. Best thing about the response is that nobody saw it coming.."

He adds, "This is an extremely special film for me, that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Building Zain was an experience in itself. It has truly been a journey of knowing and understanding him and getting into his skin, and will always remain a part of me."

With Gehraiyaan now released, next on the cards for Siddhant is 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Phone Booth' as well as 'Yudhra'.

