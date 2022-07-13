Siddharth Pithani paid for drugs through Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, alleged that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja from other co-accused. including her brother Showik, and these were handed over to Sushant Singh Rajput.According to The Indian Express, the NCB draft stated that in 2020, drugs were procured for Sushant by the accused, which includes his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who reportedly “aided and abetted” the actor to “extreme drug addiction.”

On instance from Sushant or Rhea, drugs were provided to the late actor, claims the NCB draft. The investigating agency has also reportedly stated that Pithani paid for the drugs through Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account, calling it “puja samagri”. As per the draft charges, all the accused entered into criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December that year with each other or in groups to procure, purchase, sell and distribute drugs in “high society and Bollywood”. It also said the accused had financed drug trafficking and consumed ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without valid licence, permit or authorisation within the Mumbai Metropolitan region.Therefore, they have been charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges. On 14 June 2020, Rajput, aged 34, was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

