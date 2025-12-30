Siddhu Jonnalagadda's next movie announced, shoot to start soon

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30 : Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has locked his next project with the director Swaroop RSJ. The movie's production is set to start soon.

The film will be produced by Naga Vamsi Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

On their X handle, Sithara Entertainments shared the pre-announcement poster for the film, tentatively titled Production No. 40.

"Locked. Loaded. No brakes. No filters. Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda back in his element! Directed by Swaroop RSJ. The pre-announcement of Sithara Entertainments - Production No.40 is here, and it's ready to roll soon!" wrote Sithara Entertainments.

Locked. Loaded. No brakes. No filters. 🔥 Star 🌟 Boy @Siddubuoyoffl back in his element! 😎🤘🏻 Directed by @swarooprsj 💥 The pre-announcement of Sithara Entertainments - Production No.40 is here, and it’s ready to roll soon! 🔥🤘🏻@vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @SitharaEnts… pic.twitter.com/jr2Hrgjpej — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) December 30, 2025

Siddhu Jonnalagadda was last seen in the film 'Telusu Kada', which also starred Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. It was directed by debutant Neeraja Kona and produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Vipin Agnihotri and Vivek Kuchibhotla, under People Media Factory.

The actor is known for his roles in the movies, including 'DJ Tillu' and 'Tillu Square'.

The second movie 'Tillu Square' followed DJ Tillu, who gets into amusing troubles after an encounter with a charming lady at a party.

It delves into how Tillu deals with his past while handling his present challenges. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, and others, Tillu Square was written by Siddhu and Mallik Ram. Mallik also directed the film.

Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the movie features music by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala.

