Sidharth, Kiara groove to 'Kala Chashma' at their wedding reception

The video from the star-studded Mumbai reception of newlywed couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra grooving to the hit song 'Kala Chashma' has gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen on the dance floor grooving to the song along with the guests.

The video was shared by Sidharth's fan club on Instagram along with a caption, "Kala Chashma fever take over on #SidKiara wedding reception."

Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho' was picturized on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth.

The bride and groom, for the reception, opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks.

Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara's jewellery, however, stole the show!

Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown. She kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup. They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking incredibly adorable.

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.

They hosted their first reception for the groom's family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

The duo's second reception was held at Mumbai's St. Regis on February 12. It was a grand affair, as many Bollywood stars and industrialists attended the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh among others.

Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor