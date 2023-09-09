Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 7 years of 'Baar Baar Dekho'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Baar Baar Dekho' has completed 7 years of its release.

To celebrate the occasion, Sidharth took to Instagram Story and shared a glimpse of the movie.

'Baar Baar Dekho' is a love story that unfolds through flash-backs and flash-forwards. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, the film features Sayani Gupta, Ram Kapoor and Sarika.

The first song of the movie 'Kala Chashma' has garnered good responses from the fans and still, it is a rage among the youth.

'Baar Baar Dekho' was released on September 9, 2016.

Nitya Mehra directed the movie and was produced by two production houses, Excel Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor