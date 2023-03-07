Sidharth Malhotra celebrates ‘first Holi after marriage with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 last month. A month to their wedding has coincided with Holi celebrations in Maharashtra. Needless to say, it also marks their first Holi as husband and wife. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday evening to share a picture with Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his and wife Kiara Advani’s Holi celebrations. The couple posed together for a picture from their first Holi as a married couple. Smeared in colours, they looked perfect as they smiled for the camera. We are also in love with Kiara’s oversized shades. Captioning it, Sidharth wrote, “First Holi with the MRS(sic)” Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra attended the wedding.