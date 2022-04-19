Sidharth Malhotra joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, shares first look

Sidharth Malhotra has joined Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. Sharing his first look from their new project, the actor announced that the show release on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, the filmmaker shared a photo of Sidharth donning a cop uniform, standing in front of a line of police cars.

Taking to social media, Sidharth wrote, "Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11am! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin." “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience have seen in the digital world,” a source close to the development had revealed earlier.

