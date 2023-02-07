Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are now officially husband and wife!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The Shershaah co-stars, who have not officially spoken about their relationship in public, kept their relationship under wraps. Sidharth and Kiara met first at the wrap up party of 'Lust Stories' post which they began shooting for 'Shershah'.

Kiara had admitted on 'Koffee With Karan 7' that she was not even cast for the film when she met him, but he was. Ever since then, there's no looking back. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot at the Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer.The couple had a traditional wedding in the presence of their close friends and family. Industry celebrities like Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Juhi Chawla with Jai Mehta and Isha Ambani are among the celebs who attended their big fat wedding!