Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Goa pic with friends goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood's favourite couple, recently enjoyed a vacation in Goa, where they were photographed with their friends.

A picture from their Goa trip has been circulating on social media.

In the photo shared on social media, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are seen posing with a group of friends.

Kiara can be seen wearing a green maxi dress, while Sidharth looked dapper in a denim shirt with shorts.

https://x.com/bingo5310/status/1784961486403535041

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira Advani is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Advani is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor