Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller ‘Yodha’ gets a new release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday announced the new release date of the much—awaited film.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared the announcement poster and wrote, “We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023.”

Before Yodha’s new release date announcement, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi- starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release got preponed.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates.

He wrote, “KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ TO ARRIVE ONE WEEK EARLY... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg.

#TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures.”

‘Merry Christmas’, is a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. With the promise that it’s as different from those films as they are from each other.

‘Merry Christmas’ is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Soon after this announcement, Karan Johar also came up with new release date of his upcoming movie ‘Yodha’.

Earlier, both the films were arriving on December 15 and Karan had also reacted to the clash.

After the makers of ‘Merry Christmas’ dropped the film's posters and release date, Karan Johar took to his Threads account and reacted without naming anyone or any film.

He wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile….”

However, as soon as ‘Merry Christmas' makers announced a new release date, Karan changed the date for ‘Yodha’ as well.

Talking about ‘Yodha’, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in the lead roles.

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15. Then, changed to December 15.

Now, it is set to hit cinemas on December 8.

Talking about the film Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor