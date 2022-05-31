Sidhu Moose Wala cremated in ancestral village, as thousands bid emotional good-bye

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mansa district on Sunday evening, was cremated at a farmland in his native village in the presence of a huge crowd on Tuesday. The family has decided to perform the last rites at their ancestral agricultural land in Mansa district's Moosa village. The news of Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise had spread like wildfire and social media is inundated with condolences for the popular singer from fans and celebs.

As everyone is mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, it is now reported that the singer was supposed to get married in November this year.According to a report published in India Today, Sidhu was engaged to Amandeep Kaur a Canadian PR and their match was fixed around two years ago. The report suggested that Amandeep hails from Sangareddy village. It is reported that the wedding was initially supposed to take place in April this year. However, it was pushed to November after he had lost the Punjab Assembly elections which took place in March 2022. Sidhu Moose Wala was set to turn 29 on June 11.

