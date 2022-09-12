Siju Wilson introduces his followers to his horse in 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu'

Chennai, Sep 12 Actor Siju Wilson, whose horse riding skills in the the just released Malayalam period film 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu' has garnered a lot of praise, has put out a video to show how he mounted his horse in one go without the help of a rope.

Taking to Instagram, the actor put out a video which showed him mounting the horse with practised ease without any external help and wrote a post about the horse he rode in the film.

"Meet Mr Ben... My Sweetheart. He is the one I learnt my horse riding on. I ride on him in almost all the scenes in 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu'. He is very naughty, but was very cooperative."

"Thank you everyone who appreciated me for jumping on a horse in one go. For those who would like to know if I did it with the help of a rope or not, here is the video. Please do watch."

"Thank you Yousuf bhai for helping me do it. Thank you Black Stallion and Vintage Horse Riding Club for the horse riding training. 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu' running successfully in theatres now."

The actor plays Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a bold fighter and a social reformer, who fought for the poor and downtrodden lower caste people of Kerala. The film, which has been directed by Vinayan, has gathered much critical acclaim.

