Silambarasan drops an inspiring video on his body transformation

Hyderabad, Feb 4 Tamil cinema star Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, had unveiled an inspiring video showing his body transformation.

From eating five biryanis every day to opting for a vegetarian diet, the 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' hero has turned himself around to stay fit. Simbu's recent theatrical release 'Maanaadu' is among 2021's top 10 highest-grossing South Indian films.

According to the video, it all started with Simbu realising that he was no longer fit while shooting for a running shot for one of his movies, 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', helmed by Mani Ratnam.

The realisation spurred Simbu to take up a fitness routine and go on a diet. Simbu mentions that in order to kickstart his fitness journey, he first quit eating meat, as he cooked himself and prepared meals only with vegetables.

In addition to the strict diet, he followed a fitness routine that required him to stay on his feet for eight hours a day.

Simbu's day would start as early as 4:30 a.m. His workout would include walking, weight training, swimming, playing sports and cardio exercises.

He managed to lose up to 15 kilos as a result of this rigorous routine, which also included taking a lot of rest and having nutritious meals.

Sharing the transformation video, Simbu said he hoped it would help his fans and followers to get motivated to stay fit.

