'Silsila' song from 'Dhoom Dhaam' released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : The much-anticipated song 'Silsila' from the upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, has officially dropped.

The track is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Shor Police have composed the track, with poetic lyrics penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vngIRWdwObE

In the song, Koyal (portrayed by Yami Gautam) and Veer (played by Pratik Gandhi) find themselves on an unexpected adventure, hiking up an under-construction building while evading a group of relentless goons. Amidst the chaos, "love begins to blossom as Koyal (Yami Gautam) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi) gradually accept and appreciate each other's unique quirks."

Speaking about the track, composer Shor Police said, "Silsila is one of those tracks where the music had to breathe with the vocals. Arijit and Jonita's voices create the perfect chemistry, and our goal was to let the arrangement and the orchestration complement that intensity without overpowering it. Every note in the song serves the emotion of the moment."

Rajesh Menon, CEO of Panorama Music, shared his excitement about the release: "At Panorama Music, we take pride in delivering music that resonates with listeners across diverse genres. Silsila is a testament to the creative collaboration between talented artists and composers, and we are confident it will leave a lasting impact on audiences. It's a privilege to be part of this musical journey for Dhoom Dhaam."

Directed by Rishab Seth, 'Dhoom Dhaam' will be out on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

