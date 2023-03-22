Sima aunty's 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 3 to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 : Actor and Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia is all set to return with the third season of her series 'Indian Matchmaking'.

Taking to Instagram, Sima shared a couple of snaps which she captioned, "Sima from Mumbai is back! Excited to announce that Indian Matchmaking is returning with Season 3 only on Netflix on April 21 2023! @netflix netflix @netflix_in #indianmatchmaking #simataparia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sima Taparia (@simatapariaofficial)

The third season of the series is all set to stream from April 21, 2023, exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Soon after Sima shared the news on social media fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wow so excited for Season 3 Sima ji," a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, "absolutely cannot wait!"

Back and busier than ever, this season, Mumbai's premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

Sima Taparia gained fame and popularity right after the show dropped in 2020. After receiving a lot of love and great viewership, Sima will once again be seen as the powerful matchmaker in the show's third season.

'Indian Matchmaking' sparked many controversies after its debut. Meanwhile, Sima Taparia secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.

The Netflix show's first season offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor