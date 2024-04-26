Simone Ashley to be honored at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Washington [US], April 26 : Actor Simone Ashley, who is known for her role in period drama 'Bridgerton' is all set to receive this year's International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent award from the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She will be presented with the award at the festival's opening ceremony on June 14.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival takes place in June in the Principality of Monaco at the Grimaldi Forum, under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Ashley has enjoyed a stratospheric ascent in recent years, thanks to her breakout performance in the renowned British adolescent drama Sex Education.

The actress has been in several high-profile Hollywood films, including a crucial supporting role in Disney's recent live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and a main role in Amazon MGM Studios' forthcoming film Picture This. Ashley will resume her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton's highly anticipated third season, which premieres in May.

"We are extremely proud to have created a special award at our Festival to highlight a new talent on the international stage," Cecile Menoni, executive director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said in a statement. "Simone shot to global fame in Shonda Rhimes' hit show Bridgerton on Netflix and her exceptional screen presence makes her a very worthy winner."

Previous winners of the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent award include Argentine actress Julia de Nunez and French actor Theo Christine, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

