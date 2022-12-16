Singer Saumya Upadhyay cherishes her best projects from the year 2022

It still feels like yesterday when we were welcoming the year 2022 with new hopes. While many are jotting down their resolutions for the next year, singer Saumya Upadhyay is taking a roller coaster ride through the memories that this year has brought her. Sharing a highlight, the singer talks about her best work from this year.

She first mentioned her music video, Teri Ada which featured Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. Both Mohit Chauhan and Saumya Upadhyay were the singers of this song. Talking about this project, she says, "I feel obliged that I could share a project with such an amazing team of talented people. It is still one of the most wonderful experiences of my life to be a part of Teri Ada."

Saumya further adds, "From the shooting to its success, every phase of this music video is close to my heart and has made me feel overwhelmed." This song was a huge success, as it amassed 40 million views on YouTube and millions of reels were created on Instagram.

Speaking of the next one, Saumya Upadhyay spotlights about vocalising the song Tu Mera Hua for Jennifer Winget's web series, Code M Season 2. Stating why this project is close to her, she says, "This song has my heart. It speaks about the innocence of love and the comfort it brings. It was a project that gave me complete freedom, not only as a singer but also as a lyricist."

Besides these two, Saumya Upadhyay also said that she loved remaking the unplugged version of Bollywood hits. The singer posted these videos on Instagram and has received tremendous love from her fans.

Saumya Upadhyay is a trained singer and has enchanted numerous people with her melodious voice. She has sung in varied languages and some of her classic hits are in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Marathi, Konkani, Bengali, Hindi, and English. The singer has given her voice to many corporate companies like SBI, Lava, etc. Saumya has also performed at the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mela, Pattaya (Goa), and so on. She has many plans and projects for the upcoming year as well, and we hope that she will break a leg!