Singer Sonu Nigam and his family tested positive for Covid-19, in Dubai

Singer Sonu Nigam and his family tested positive for Covid-19 during their Dubai vacation. The singer himself gave this information through his social media handle. Sonu shared a vlog on Instagram and talked about his health and more.

He captioned his vlog as "#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog."

In the video he said, even after testing positive for covid he is still feeling well, he sang some lines and said if I can sing that means I'm okay “I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am not dying,” he said.

He also said that had to go to Bhubaneshwar for an event but as he tested positive for Covid, he couldn't make it and singer Shaan had filled in for him. Sonu also revealed that he was supposed to be in the Super Singer season 3 shoot but now Anu Malik has replaced him. He also said he feels sorry for those who faced huge losses because of him as he couldn't make it there.

He talked about how the third wave is affecting their work once again, he said, “We have to be careful, not scared as this time it's spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all our work has been affected in the past 2 years.”