Singer Sonu Nigam Gets Emotional as Ram Lalla Idol Unveiled in Ayodhya, Watch Video

Famous singer Sonu Nigam, who was one of guest at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, got emotional when the idol of Ram Lalla was revealed.

In a video circulating online, Sonu Nigam, when asked about his feelings, couldn't find words and simply said his tears expressed it all. When a reporter pointed out his emotional state, Nigam responded, "Why are you crying? I am crying for the same reason." Overwhelmed, he added, "What can I say now? There's nothing to say. These tears say it all."

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional; says, "...Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."#RamTemplePranPratishthapic.twitter.com/6yoZ4s8APy — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Before the Pran Pratistha ceremony, Sonu Nigam delighted the crowd by singing popular songs and bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram, like 'Ram Siya Ram' and 'Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari.' Nigam, who arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, expressed his gratitude for being part of the historic consecration ceremony.

#WATCH | Singer Sonu Nigam sings 'Ram Siya Ram' at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LAYHhu2AvX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Several well-known personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others were also present in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony, making it a significant gathering of celebrities at this historic event.

#WATCH | Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OJVYpbEnN5 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The idol of Ram Lalla unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The consecration ceremony will be celebrated across the country and Indians abroad with special prayers and various programmes at local temples. The occasion has been hailed as a Diwali -- the festivities that marked Lord Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan.

#WATCH | First visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/E0VIhkWu4g — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet length (east-west), 250 feet width, and 161 feet height. It is supported by 392 pillars and features 44 doors, with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities on the pillars and walls. The main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor houses the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla).

The main entrance is on the eastern side, accessed by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. The Mandir includes five Halls - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. Adjacent to the Mandir, there is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to ancient times. Additionally, in the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.