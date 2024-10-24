Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty enjoy "Chulbul baatein" during lunch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : The team of Singham Again- Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for the film's release, on Thursday, met for a fun lunch.

A while ago, Akshay treated fans with a group picture along with a quirky caption.

The caption read, "Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein.#SinghamAgain."

Fans have been eagerly speculating about Salman Khan's cameo in Rohit Shetty's directorial.

Few days ago, makers confirmed the news.

The actor is set to make a special appearance and will bring back his iconic character, Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg movies, which has been a fan favourite for years.

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'.

Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

