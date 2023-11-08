'Singham Again': Kareena Kapoor looks fierce as Avni Bajirao from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Director Rohit Shetty gave fans a glimpse of her first look as Avni Bajirao Singham from her upcoming film Singham Again. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kareena re-shared Rohit Shetty's post as he introduced her look from the film.In the picture, Kareena had an intense look as she held a gun pointing at someone in front of her. She had an injury on her forehead and face. Kareena wore a black T-shirt under a blue shirt in the photo. Fire was seen behind her as police gathered around it.

Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, “It’s about time… (collision emojis) Rejoining forces with the cop verse (oncoming police car emoji)… Singham Again.” Rohit said in the original post, "Meet the strength behind Singham... Avni Bajirao Singham... We first worked together in 2007… 3 blockbusters till now – Golmaal Returns Golmaal 3 Singham returns..."Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Akshay, Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. The film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.