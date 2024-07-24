Sister Goals: Kareena, Karisma share stylish pic from London diaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Time and again, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have given us major sister goals and pictures from their vacation diaries are no different.

The Kapoor sisters, who are currently in London, are enjoying every moment with each other.

Taking to Instagram stories, Karisma treated fans with pictures featuring herself and Kareena.

The first post captures Kareena, Karisma striking a stylish pose outside a restaurant.

The sister duo look stunning in their outfits.

Kareena wore a brown jacket paired with blue flared jeans, while Karisma opted for a long black jacket, denim and a cap.

The Kapoor sisters completed their outfits with sunglasses.

In the next post, Kareena and Karisma can be seen enjoying the greenery and beautiful sky.

As per the latest buzz, Kareena and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' in the pipeline.

Karisma, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators, who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

