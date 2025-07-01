Sitaare Zameen Par Box-Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan’s Film Earns Over Rs 3 Crore on Second Monday, Inches Closer to Rs 130 Crore Mark

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Reports: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has completed 11 days at the box office and continues to hold strong despite competition from new releases. The emotional drama has now collected Rs 126.4 crore across India and is moving steadily toward the Rs 130 crore mark. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore on its second Monday, June 30, 2025. The Hindi version of the film saw an overall occupancy rate of 14.36 percent on Day 11. Morning shows had 10.69 percent occupancy, afternoon shows recorded 14.08 percent, evening shows saw 16.76 percent, while night shows ended with 15.92 percent.

Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D’Souza, introduces 10 young talents: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his previous work Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also credited as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20 and continues to receive audience support across multiple regions in India.