Situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying: Priyanka Chopra

Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to react to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram and expressed her concern over the safety of "innocent people" living in Ukraine.

She wrote, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It's difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world."

Priyanka also added UNICEF's link to her bio in order to inform everyone about how they can help the people of Ukraine in trying times.

"There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine," she added.

The situation worsened in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation on Thursday there.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor