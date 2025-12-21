Sivakarthikeyan Car Accident: Tamil Actor Met With Minor Mishap Near Madhya Kailash in Chennai

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, popularly known as SK, was involved in a minor car accident in Chennai on Sunday evening, December 20. The incident occurred near Madhya Kailash when his vehicle met with a minor mishap.

According to sources, the accident took place around 7.40 pm while the actor was travelling from Anna University towards OMR Road. Another car coming from OMR Road reportedly brushed against Sivakarthikeyan’s vehicle while taking a turn. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s car was involved in a minor accident near Madhya Kailash, Chennai due to heavy traffic. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.#Sivakarthikeyan#ParaSakthi#Kollywoodpic.twitter.com/zKBvV4p9Y5 — Marx2.O (@Marx2PointO) December 20, 2025

In a video shared on social media shows Sivakarthikeyan standing outside his car wearing a black t-shirt.

A brief argument broke out between the actor and the other car driver, leading to a traffic jam on the stretch. Following the incident, the Mylapore Traffic Investigation Unit police reached the spot and carried out an inquiry. Traffic movement returned to normal after the vehicles were cleared from the road.