Sivakarthikeyan thanks Ravi Mohan for accepting to play the antagonist in 'Parasakthi'

Chennai, Dec 18 Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who plays the lead role in director Sudha Kongara's upcoming period film 'Parasakthi', on Thursday thanked actor Ravi Mohan for accepting to play the antagonist in the film.

Participating in an event called 'World of Parasakthi' that was held at the Valluvar Kottam on Thursday, actor Sivakarthikeyan, who spoke briefly about each member of the core cast, thanked actor Ravi Mohan while speaking about him.

"Ravi Mohan sir, Thank you for accepting to play this role. It is easy for a hero to listen to a script and decide whether he wants to do it or not. But for someone who has successfully played a hero for all these years, playing a villain is a tough decision," Sivakarthikeyan said

The actor further added, "So, when he took that decision and said "Okay" (to play villain), this is what I thought. For me, you are a villain only in the film. You are still the hero I saw when I was in college. And that is how you must be in my film set and in my film. That is how I will always think sir."

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had begun dubbing for the film in the last week of November.

Dawn Pictures had released a video that showed the actor dubbing under the supervision of director Sudha Kongara and wrote, "When his voice turns into a storm.@sivakarthikeyan begins dubbing for #Parasakthi - Coming to theatres on January 14th."

Both actress Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, and actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in the film, have dubbed for their portions. Interestingly, Sreeleela has dubbed in her own voice for this film.

The makers had officially confirmed on October 21 this year that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the film.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar. The film is scheduled to hit screens on January 14 next year for the festival of Pongal.

